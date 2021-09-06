Phone hackers make Tembo’s life a living hell

Hackers have invaded SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo’s privacy and are making his life a living hell. The hackers helped themselves into the Zimbabwean mentor’s phone causing him stress.

Tembo, 51, lost his phone last week Monday, and he received the surprise of his life when his close friends and family members called him on his alternative mobile to confirm that they deposited the funds to bail him out of prison.

He told Sowetan that the hackers were circulating pornographic content on top of soliciting money from his close contacts.

“These hackers turned my life into a nightmare. On Monday, I lost my phone, and that is when the trouble started. I reported the incident to the police and opened a case. These hackers are asking for money from my contacts claiming that I am in prison. Others are sending pictures and play with the people’s emotions,” explained Tembo.

Tembo, who has entered into his final two-year contract at the three-time league champions, wants to warn the people close to him not to entertain the numerous text messages requesting money.

“Please do not respond to the text messages. It is not me. I am not in trouble and am in good health. I do not need money for Uber rides, to get out of prison and to cover for emergencies. I am also not circulating weird pictures. It is not me. It hurts me to see people depositing money into [such] an account,” said an annoyed Tembo.

The incident has ruined Tembo’s FIFA international break, as he had to run around looking for ways to prevent the hackers from causing further damage.

“Some of the people I am communicating with did not even ask questions as they acted quickly to the request, sent money thinking that it was me, only to discover later that I did not do such a thing. This cruelty has ruined my week,” said a frustrated Tembo.

Tembo said he would buy another phone and retain his old number. “For now, I am using a temporary phone. I will do a Sim swap. I hope to sort it out as soon as possible,” said Tembo.