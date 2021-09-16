Benni on edge over lack of goals

Failure to score goals by AmaZulu strikers is starting to irritate coach Benni McCarthy.

AmaZulu have only managed to score once this season in all competitions, and that was during their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal last month.

Speaking after their goalless draw with SuperSport United at Kings Park Stadium on Tuesday, McCarthy felt his strikers may have lost faith.

“Our players don’t seem to want to score goals. We do create chances but we are not scoring them and as I said, my biggest miss was to sign a striker, which we didn’t,” McCarthy told the club's media department after the match.

“I don’t know, maybe because I said it in public [previously] that I wanted to add another striker to the team, now the strikers that we have maybe are feeling a bit that I lost confidence in them.

“I didn’t lose confidence, I have faith [in them], but all the competitions that we are playing, we need help and need another extra person, just to give us something different when we go into certain games."

The result on Tuesday stretched Usuthu’s winless run to five matches this campaign, but McCarthy remains positive that they will turn it around soon.

“Once we start scoring we will turn it around. We are working hard on scoring, which has been our problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo was pleased with a draw away from home, though he felt they should have won it.

“I’m very proud of the guys. Coming here ... it is always a difficult place and to get a point is pleasing. I thought we were very positive,” Tembo told his club's media department.

“We were the better team and I think we deserved the three points but I will take it [one point] because of the way we played and the opponents we played against.”