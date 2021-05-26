Sundowns out to seal Premiership title with derby win

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to the history books for a source of inspiration as they take on their arch-rivals SuperSport United in their DStv Premiership Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld today at 5pm.

In 2014, the Brazilians hammered Matsatsantsa a Pitori 3-0 at the same venue to clinch their sixth league title. But SuperSport will hope that history will not repeat itself this time as they look to win the derby and ruin the celebrations.

The record 10-time league champions can clinch the title with three games to spare if they defeat SuperSport, who are unbeaten in their past three league games.

Kaitano Tembo's Matsatsantsa charges are going into the league contest the fresher of the two teams, as they have not played in 14 days.

“We’ve had enough time to rest and give the other guys who are back from injury game time. The 14 days helped us, but we do not know how we are going to play because of the break. It is an important game as we want to finish as high as we can on the log table,” said Tembo.

“We want to finish our season strong and we know that a win for them can clinch the title. We want to try to get a positive result.”