SuperSport's young squad has a point to prove – Ditlhokwe

For a team that has not been busy in the transfer market, SuperSport United made a great start to their DStv Premiership campaign.

They are second on the log table with five points from three matches and trail league champions Mamelodi Sundowns by two points from the same number of games.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori will visit Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 3pm full of confidence.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s charges played to a dull goalless draw against AmaZulu in Durban in mid-week.

Botswana international defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe said it was a point gained instead of two points dropped against Usuthu.

Ditlhokwe believes having the same squad would work to their advantage this season and help them collect more points than in the previous campaign.

“Not much has changed in our team. We know each other and have a point to prove as one of the youngest squads in the league. The point against AmaZulu will go a long way and it could make a big difference in terms of where we will finish the season on the log table,” Ditlhokwe told Sowetan yesterday.

Ditlhokwe said he would not be surprised if they get another draw at Swallows. “I have seen them play, and they are a hard team to score against. We would be happy to take a point. The mood is high in the camp and the coach is motivating us and telling us that we have the potential to surprise a lot of teams this season,” Ditlhokwe explained.

He added that he is learning a lot from the vastly experienced Buhle Mkhwanazi in defence and that his presence had added a little bit of confidence in the back-four.

“I am learning a lot from him [Mkhwanazi]. I will become a better defender because of him. We will fight in every game and we are not scared of anyone in this league,” added Ditlhokwe.