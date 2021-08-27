SuperSport on cloud nine as they top log

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo could afford a smile after watching his team register their first DStv Premiership win with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Thamsanqa Gabuza were on the score sheet for the Tshwane giants.

Siphamandla Sabelo scored the consolation goal for the visitors from a penalty spot in added time.

“We played well from the onset and we controlled the tempo of the game. We were solid at the back and scored the first goal by Teboho [Mokoena]. We got behind their defence and besides the penalty that we conceded at the end, we were on top the whole game," said Tembo.

Tembo's charges are going into the Fifa international break top of the Premiership standings on goal difference.

Tembo said he would use the two-week break to work on his players and prepare them for their next league game against AmaZulu on September 15.

“The season has just started and there are some players that need game time. We will use the break to arrange a series of friendly games to give them game time. We will also use the opportunity to nurse our injuries to some of the players on the team," explained Tembo.

SuperSport have been quiet in the transfer market, and they signed defender Buhle Mkhwanazi on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old former Bidvest Wits defender played his first game in nearly two years against Arrows, and Tembo said he still needs some time to find his feet.

“He is still far off from what we know he can do. We wanted to give him a little bit of game time. His leadership skills will play a huge role. His aerial power and timing of tackles will help us going forward," added Tembo.