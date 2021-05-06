Why Pirates' Zinnbauer leads coaches' sack race
Tembo, Riekerink might also not return next season
With only a few games left to wrap up the current campaign, some coaches are already planning on how to bolster their sides next season.
However, others are stuck in uncertainty as they’re unlikely to return for their respective teams in the new term. Orlando Pirates’ Josef Zinnbauer heads the long list of coaches who’re expected to part ways with their clubs at the end of the season...
