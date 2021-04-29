Truter calls for better game management

Swallows coach Brandon Truter is disappointed with the manner his side is failing to manage the game while in winning positions.

Swallows have dropped 21 points while in a winning position, and with the experience they have in the squad, Truter feels they should be doing better.

On Tuesday, they looked to have done enough for three points after Fawaaz Basadien had scored in the stroke of halftime. But they allowed SuperSport United to equalise through Sipho Mbule late in the second half to share the points at Dobsonville Stadium.

“If you look at the players in the field, we should be managing the game better,” Truter told the media after the match. “We should be managing better. The cross came in from the left side, but we have an international [player] on that side [Sifiso Hlanti], and we should have done better in closing that.

“The maturity on the field – Musa Nyatama, Lebohang Mokoena, Hlanti and Vuyo Mere – so you have experience and they need to manage the game better, but once you go to sleep you get punished at this level.”

Truter is also tired by the number of draws his side has registered, but what is encouraging for him is that they are not losing matches as they have only lost once this season. “There are teams below us who are not picking up points at all,” Truter said.

“I think we created expectations with the start we had, and with that start, other teams took notice and planned accordingly, so it becomes a bit tougher."

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is concerned by the run of poor results his side is currently having. Matsatsantsa a Pitori have not won a match since February 13.

“At some point when you are not winning, you get worried. You want to win matches. That’s the nature of these games, but at the moment, I’m only focusing on the performance,” Tembo said.

“If you look at our last three games like Golden Arrows, we dominated the game but still lost the match. On a good day, that game would have finished 4-1 or 4-0, but we lost the game, and we went to Black Leopards and scored first, only to give away a soft goal.

“But in terms of performance, we played well just like this one.”

SuperSport next visit Baroka this weekend.

