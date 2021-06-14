Former Stellies ace promises to show his quality next season
Rayners admits settling in at Matsatsantsa wasn't easy
SuperSport United striker Iqraam Rayners unashamedly admits that he had a below-par season with the club as he struggled to adjust to conditions in Gauteng.
Rayners joined SuperSport from Stellenbosch in July last year and made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal and creating one assist...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.