Former Stellies ace promises to show his quality next season

Rayners admits settling in at Matsatsantsa wasn't easy

SuperSport United striker Iqraam Rayners unashamedly admits that he had a below-par season with the club as he struggled to adjust to conditions in Gauteng.



Rayners joined SuperSport from Stellenbosch in July last year and made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal and creating one assist...