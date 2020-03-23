Kaizer Chiefs respond to Covid-19
The Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena is on lockdown, with players regularly being monitored for any signs of coronavirus infection.
The Soweto club has taken steps to prevent the Covid-19 from spreading to the players, with most office employees now working from home.
The club's marketing director Jessica Motaung revealed that management responded swiftly to the state of disaster.
"We have great systems at the village. We have good doctors who have come in and spoken with the staff and team. We have closed our store but our online store remains active," Motaung said.
"We have reduced our staff compliment and people are working from home. And the most important thing has been to inform people that they need to manage their time out in public at the malls or so on."
The PSL indefinitely suspended games due to the coronavirus crisis.
The suspension happens at a time when Chiefs are leading the league race and looked on course to snap their five-year trophy drought. They are also celebrating their 50th year anniversary and the world health crisis has affected some of their celebration plans.
Motaung revealed that part of their plans for later in the year was to play an exhibition game with an undisclosed famous club. "We have to be responsible. As much as it is our 50th anniversary we'd like to celebrate 50 more years, so it's important we understand that all plans have to be put on hold until things are normalised.
"We have been in discussions with international teams to come and play us, even legends' teams, and we have had to put it on hold."
