Kaizer Chiefs respond to Covid-19

The Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena is on lockdown, with players regularly being monitored for any signs of coronavirus infection.

The Soweto club has taken steps to prevent the Covid-19 from spreading to the players, with most office employees now working from home.

The club's marketing director Jessica Motaung revealed that management responded swiftly to the state of disaster.

"We have great systems at the village. We have good doctors who have come in and spoken with the staff and team. We have closed our store but our online store remains active," Motaung said.

"We have reduced our staff compliment and people are working from home. And the most important thing has been to inform people that they need to manage their time out in public at the malls or so on."