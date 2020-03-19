Are 20 goals out of reach for scorers?

A few months ago, it was promising that the eventual Absa Premiership top-scorer would win the Golden Boot gong by reaching the elusive 20-goal mark.

But this feat is increasingly looking improbable with every passing match.

The fact that current leading scorer Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates has not scored in his side's last three games against Black Leopards, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, casts doubt on the likehood of him adding at least six more goals to his tally of 14 league strikes.

The last time the Pirates marksman found the back of the net was when he managed a brace in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United at the beginning of last month.

Mhango's nearest challengers for the Golden Boot - Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile, Bongi Ntuli of AmaZulu and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler - are level on 12 goals apiece.

But again, inconsistency has been their major problem. It is doubtful whether they will add the eight required strikes to reach the 20-goal mark.