SA Olympic champ Cameron van der Burgh warns athletes after catching Covid-19

Former Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh has spoken out about the debilitating effects of Covid-19 after contracting the disease recently, warning the lack of clarification about the Tokyo Games was putting athletes at increased risk as they persevered trying to train.

“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today,” the 100m breaststroke gold medallist from London 2012 wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

“By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic).

“Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”