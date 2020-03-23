Wheels of justice slow for grandma

An elderly mother in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, is struggling to find closure as a man who allegedly killed her daughter and son in front of her is still on the loose and occasionally spotted walking freely in the streets.

The man, who is known to the family, apparently left his shoes at the murder scene in September after allegedly shooting dead Winnie Mokoena's two children in cold blood.

Mokoena, 74, still has the shoes worn by the gunman who allegedly shot dead her daughter Constance, 37, and son Philly, 40, who he accused of stealing his television set.

Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday the sandals were still in her possession and were a constant reminder of the day her son and daughter's lives were taken away mercilessly.

"Every time I look at those sandals they remind me how I begged that man not to kill my children. He just pulled the trigger and killed them in front of me," she said.

Mokoena, who now lives with her seven grandchildren, said she was also living in fear that the gunman might come back to attack her and her grandchildren.

"Now the man is roaming freely in the streets of Mamelodi as the police have not arrested him."