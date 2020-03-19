'Covid-19 stole my Bafana chance': Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen

Until CAF postponed all the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was one of the surprise inclusions in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Petersen, 25, was among the Bafana troops that were meant to clash Sáo Tomé and Principe in back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

For the Wits keeper to be drafted into the squad, Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki had unexpectedly dropped seasoned Darren Keet, who is plying his trade in Belgium with second-tier side OH Leuven.

With the qualifiers now suspended amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Petersen feels it has robbed him of an opportunity to learn from tried and tested Bafana keepers in Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune and Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United.