Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has responded in good humour to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s WHO #SafeHands Challenge social media jab.

The World Heath Organisation’s safe hands challenge is a social media initiative aimed at promoting washing hands – the most effective method currently of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosimane had responded to #SafeHands – where people post Twitter videos of themselves washing their hands – on Monday night‚ asking all the 15 other PSL coaches to do the same.

Sundowns’ coach could not resist including PSL prosecutor Becker‚ with whom he has publicly sparred in the past.

Mosimane tweeted with his video: “#COVID19 I am happy to respond to the @WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Nande Becker!”

While Becker does not have his own Twitter account‚ he responded via a post made by PSL communications manager Luxolo September.

In his video response‚ Becker washes his hands singing‚ “I’m good‚ and clean and fresh‚ tralala” – the song from the 1980s South African washing powder TV advert.

It might not quite have had the sophistication of Mosimane’s well edited video‚ complete with house backing track‚ but Becker’s good-humoured response will win him admirers.