Should he stay or should he go? Kaizer Chiefs mulling over George Maluleka
Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung says discussions are under way to decide whether Bafana Bafana midfielder George Maluleka will stay at the club until the end of his contract in June or be released sooner.
The 31-year old Maluleka has reportedly signed a precontract to join Mamelodi Sundowns and this situation has left coach Ernst Middendorp with a dilemma over whether to continue using him if the season continues.
“There are discussions under way and at the right time we will engage everyone on that. Certainly it has been tabled internally,” said Motaung, who added that Chiefs respect the player’s decision to leave Naturena after six years at the club.
“The future of George with the club is being addressed with the coach [Middendorp] and the technical team and in due course it will be very clear.
“George made his decision on his own. The conclusion of whether he stays or not for the last six months and timelines of it are what we have to look at. But he has made his decision and we wish him well with Sundowns.”
Motaung added that Chiefs want to finalise the matter as soon as possible but at the moment are mainly focused on ensuring that players and staff at Naturena are safe from the coronavirus.
“The issue right now is that we are dealing with this coronavirus thing for the whole team and the staff. For now we have just moved on in such speed with this abnormal situation of coronavirus and the George scenario has been reduced in terms of amplification,” said Motaung.
“I can’t even focus on George — right now our focus is making sure that everyone is safe and fit. That is the most important thing for us right now.
“Coronavirus has certainly changed a lot of things for all of us, it has changed our lives as people. Just look at how it has changed our schooling and many other aspects of our daily lives.”
The PSL,in a meeting of their board of governors on Thursday, resolved to keep their matches suspended pending an investigation by a task team and the executive committee on how the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship can proceed within government regulations.
