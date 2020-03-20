Should he stay or should he go? Kaizer Chiefs mulling over George Maluleka

Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung says discussions are under way to decide whether Bafana Bafana midfielder George Maluleka will stay at the club until the end of his contract in June or be released sooner.

The 31-year old Maluleka has reportedly signed a precontract to join Mamelodi Sundowns and this situation has left coach Ernst Middendorp with a dilemma over whether to continue using him if the season continues.

“There are discussions under way and at the right time we will engage everyone on that. Certainly it has been tabled internally,” said Motaung, who added that Chiefs respect the player’s decision to leave Naturena after six years at the club.

“The future of George with the club is being addressed with the coach [Middendorp] and the technical team and in due course it will be very clear.

“George made his decision on his own. The conclusion of whether he stays or not for the last six months and timelines of it are what we have to look at. But he has made his decision and we wish him well with Sundowns.”