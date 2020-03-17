Fans get refund for Sundowns-Pirates tickets

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will take measures to refund fans who have already bought tickets for this week's suspended Absa Premiership matches.

The PSL confirmed that league games have been called off until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus. Mamelodi Sundowns were due to host Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld tonight while Kaizer Chiefs were supposed to take on Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium tomorrow.

At a press conference yesterday, PSL chair Irvin Khoza said those with legitimate tickets would be reimbursed.

"I'm told that about 12000 tickets were sold thus far for that game [Sundowns v Pirates]. So it is easy to manage. That's why we wanted to have this press conference now to give everybody a heads-up. Players must not go to the camp, and fans must not travel," Khoza said.