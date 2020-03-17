Fans get refund for Sundowns-Pirates tickets
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will take measures to refund fans who have already bought tickets for this week's suspended Absa Premiership matches.
The PSL confirmed that league games have been called off until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus. Mamelodi Sundowns were due to host Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld tonight while Kaizer Chiefs were supposed to take on Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium tomorrow.
At a press conference yesterday, PSL chair Irvin Khoza said those with legitimate tickets would be reimbursed.
"I'm told that about 12000 tickets were sold thus far for that game [Sundowns v Pirates]. So it is easy to manage. That's why we wanted to have this press conference now to give everybody a heads-up. Players must not go to the camp, and fans must not travel," Khoza said.
"The issues of refunding are easy to deal with, if somebody has the right ticket who bought it at the right place, not the one that has been forged, then we can pay for that one."
It is not known how long the suspension will last but the PSL will have a board of governors meeting on Thursday.
With the games suspended, Khoza added that teams can continue their training.
As things stand, a gathering of more than 100 people is not allowed, as pronounced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"We are suspending the fixtures for this week but the training must continue. A lot of things must happen where we continue with the games. The [PSL] head of medical will decide how best to make sure that things are followed [by the clubs] in the best interest of the families [of the players]."
There are about eight games left in the Absa Premiership. The Nedbank Cup has only three games remaining with only the semis and final left to be played.
