Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge‚ asking all 16 Premier Soccer League coaches to do the same‚ and cheekily also adding PSL prosecutor Nande Becker.

The World Health Organisation’s safe hands challenge is a social media initiative aimed at raising awareness on washing hands – the most effective counter at present to the coronavirus pandemic‚ which has reached more than 180‚000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The aim is for celebrities and ordinary people to post videos of themselves washing their hands.

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspending this week’s Absa Premiership matches in response to the coronavirus outbreak – including Sundowns against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night – Mosimane responded to the WHO challenge on Twitter.

He accompanied his video on Monday night with the tweet: “#COVID19 I am happy to respond to the @WHO’s #SafeHands Challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Nande Becker!”