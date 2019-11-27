Meza lifts Downs ahead of CAF clash

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to sweat for their narrow but important 1-0 Absa Premiership win over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld last night.

The all-important goal was scored by striker Ali Meza deep into injury time of the first half after he was set up by midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi who received a long pass from Andile Jali.

With this victory, the Brazilians have narrowed the gap to seven points on runaway log leaders Kaizer Chiefs who take on Stellenbosch FC aways tonight.

Sundowns remain in second spot on 21 points on the standings, while Chiefs lead the pack on 28 with both teams having played 11 matches, although Downs will have their game in hand back after the Chiefs-Stellenbosch encounter.

For struggling AmaZulu, they remain rooted second from the bottom with 11 points from 12 matches and they face a mountain to climb to get their campaign back on track.