Motjeka Madisha eyes Bafana return

After successfully reclaiming his spot in the Mamelodi Sundowns XI, defender Motjeka Madisha has now set his sights on returning to Bafana Bafana.

From playing only 10 league games last term, Madisha has taken the new season by storm as he has already started 13 of the 14 games he's featured in, across all competitions.

One can argue that Madisha's redemption was also boosted by the absence of Ricardo Nascimento, the reigning defender of the season, who's never featured this season, recovering from a severe groin injury.

"It would be a great reward to get a national team call-up. Each and every player wants to play for the national team and I am aiming for that as well," Madisha told Sowetan.