Pitso Mosimane mocks Chiefs again
In his usual satirical demeanor, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired a warning to fellow league challengers, presumably current log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs, that the Brazilians will finish stronger.
Since Chiefs found their current good form, it has become somewhat of a norm for Mosimane to take digs at Amakhosi, who sit cosily at the summit of the log with 28 points, 10 ahead of his second-placed Downs after 11 outings.
In the wake of their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal win over Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, the Brazilians coach implied Chiefs could still be elbowed out of the log summit.
“Yes you can start very well and look very good, look promising, to say ‘this year…this is the year’ okay? We talk in May [when the campaign concluded], let’s talk in May, let’s not talk now or in February, March…let’s talk in May,’’ said the Mosimane.
Prior to dispatching Arrows, Downs had gone three games without a win with two draws (with their 4-3 penalty shootout win over Chippa United in the TKO quarterfinal earlier this month counted as a draw) and a defeat in all competitions.
“You can never become a bad team over night; I mean really! How many times should we prove that we’re at this level? Just that we were not winning in the last three games and it makes a lot of noise…you know what I am trying to say,’’ said Mosimane.
“So, at this point in time who’s got the league title? It’s us, no one else, we have the league title it’s in Chloorkop, no one has a trophy and we are defending it remember? So all these other noises it’s okay, it’s a good noise.’’
He emphasised: “Where’s the trophy, it’s in Chloorkop the other way is in SuperSport [the MTN8 they won last month], they are all in Tshwane, those are the two last trophies they are in Tshwane…there’s noise there’s this okay, it’s how you end [that’s important].’’
