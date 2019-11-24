Pitso Mosimane mocks Chiefs again

In his usual satirical demeanor, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired a warning to fellow league challengers, presumably current log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs, that the Brazilians will finish stronger.

Since Chiefs found their current good form, it has become somewhat of a norm for Mosimane to take digs at Amakhosi, who sit cosily at the summit of the log with 28 points, 10 ahead of his second-placed Downs after 11 outings.

In the wake of their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal win over Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, the Brazilians coach implied Chiefs could still be elbowed out of the log summit.

“Yes you can start very well and look very good, look promising, to say ‘this year…this is the year’ okay? We talk in May [when the campaign concluded], let’s talk in May, let’s not talk now or in February, March…let’s talk in May,’’ said the Mosimane.