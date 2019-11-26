United run to TKO final thrills Eric Tinkler

Having guided four of the last five teams he coached to cup finals, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has every reason to beat his chest in pride.

In his career Tinkler has steered Orlando Pirates (CAF Confederation Cup), Cape Town City (Telkom Knockout), SuperSport United (MTN8) and Maritzburg (Telkom Knockout) to cup finals. It was only during his short stint at Chippa United that he did not qualify for a final.

He has won two of those three finals, with the fourth - the 2019 Telkom KO final - still to be determined against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on December 14.

"I'm a winner, I want to win things and achieve things," Tinkler exclaimed confidently. "That needs to rub off on the players.

"My expectations are very high, that's why when we are one-nil up at halftime I am screaming and shouting because I expect more."