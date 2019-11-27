Personal glory no priority for Knox Mutizwa

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa may be among the leading scorers, but challenging for the Golden Boot isn't in his mind, insisting he puts the team first.

Speaking to Sowetan at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium shortly after their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, a disappointed Mutizwa insisted that winning individual accolades was not his priority at all.

"At Golden Arrows, we don't want to win individual trophies, we want to win everything as a team. It's disappointing that we're not going into the final after losing to Sundowns," Mutizwa said.

The Zimbabwe striker, who arrived in SA to join Bidvest Wits in 2016, is among the leading scorers with seven goals alongside Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile (before last night's matches), Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City and Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu.

"I see no importance in being happy alone while your teammates are not, so I prefer collective accolades," the striker maintained.