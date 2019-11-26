Judas Moseamedi targets 'beatable' Sundowns

Having caused major damage against Kaizer Chiefs, striker Judas Moseamedi has set his sights on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout final.

Moseamedi was the chief destroyer of Amakhosi in the semis after his brace powered Maritzburg United to a 2-1 win.

The Team of Choice will now face Mamelodi Sundowns in the R4m cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.

"We are going to plan for Sundowns properly. We will look at the way they play and come up with a strategy," Moseamedi said.

"It is going to be an interesting final and we look forward to it. We just have to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the job at hand. Any team is beatable in the PSL and Sundowns can also be beaten. If we could beat Chiefs then why not Sundowns?"