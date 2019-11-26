Judas Moseamedi targets 'beatable' Sundowns
Having caused major damage against Kaizer Chiefs, striker Judas Moseamedi has set his sights on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout final.
Moseamedi was the chief destroyer of Amakhosi in the semis after his brace powered Maritzburg United to a 2-1 win.
The Team of Choice will now face Mamelodi Sundowns in the R4m cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.
"We are going to plan for Sundowns properly. We will look at the way they play and come up with a strategy," Moseamedi said.
"It is going to be an interesting final and we look forward to it. We just have to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the job at hand. Any team is beatable in the PSL and Sundowns can also be beaten. If we could beat Chiefs then why not Sundowns?"
The 25-year-old was in sumptuous form against Chiefs in Mbombela. The forward from Tzaneen could have scored more than the two goals he bagged on the afternoon.
"I should have scored more goals to be honest, the problem was that I was not always composed enough to take those chances. But I didn't do it alone. It was a team effort. Our plan worked well and the aim was to avoid repeating the same mistakes we have made in the past in some matches that we ended up losing."
Moseamedi is an enigmatic player who can deliver a top drawer performance one day and do the opposite on another. This inconsistency is perhaps why he has been unsettled in the past few seasons after he was loaned out by Cape Town City before eventually being sold to United back in June.
"I just want to play football and Maritzburg are offering me that opportunity. It's the nature of football for players to move on and change teams. I have a good understanding with coach Eric [Tinkler]."
