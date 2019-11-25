Talented Sibiya urged to stay consistent

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has challenged his talented attacking midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya to stay consistent to be a regular at the club.

Sibiya came off the bench for Seth Parusnath and made a huge difference in Arrows' 2-1 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout semifinals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, northeast of Durban, at the weekend.

The player nicknamed "Suluman", entered the fray eight minutes after the hour mark, replacing Parusnath, and netted Abafana Bes'thende's consolation goal. Goals from Hlompho Kekana and Gaston Sirino paved Downs' way into the final.

"Maybe then the challenge would be to him [Sibiya] to say 'can you play the next match in the same manner'? It's a challenge to him, so we want them to be more consistent,'' said Komphela of Sibiya, who's started only four of the 10 games he's featured in across all tournaments so far.

"He has the ability, now we want to see the same Suluman in the next match [away to Baroka in the league on Wednesday] because one thing that we picked up about them, not only him, he plays well today, tomorrow you go in with the same trust, and then he's a different player.''