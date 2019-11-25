Talented Sibiya urged to stay consistent
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has challenged his talented attacking midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya to stay consistent to be a regular at the club.
Sibiya came off the bench for Seth Parusnath and made a huge difference in Arrows' 2-1 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout semifinals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, northeast of Durban, at the weekend.
The player nicknamed "Suluman", entered the fray eight minutes after the hour mark, replacing Parusnath, and netted Abafana Bes'thende's consolation goal. Goals from Hlompho Kekana and Gaston Sirino paved Downs' way into the final.
"Maybe then the challenge would be to him [Sibiya] to say 'can you play the next match in the same manner'? It's a challenge to him, so we want them to be more consistent,'' said Komphela of Sibiya, who's started only four of the 10 games he's featured in across all tournaments so far.
"He has the ability, now we want to see the same Suluman in the next match [away to Baroka in the league on Wednesday] because one thing that we picked up about them, not only him, he plays well today, tomorrow you go in with the same trust, and then he's a different player.''
Komphela said the other factor contributing to Sibiya not starting against the Brazilians was the solid display Parusnath and Lindokuhle Mtshali showed in the same position in their 3-2 league win over Downs, two weeks ago.
"When we played Sundowns, Seth scored, he had a hell of a good match. Now when you take him out of the XI, then you'll be saying to yourself, what match are you probably watching, so there was no need for any change there.''
"Mtshali had been doing well. If you remember the goal that was scored by Danny Phiri? But that he came in and played very well, it's true.''
The loss to Downs meant that Komphela has to wait again to have a shot at trying to win his maiden top flight trophy as a coach.
"You must be always be positive," said Komphela.
