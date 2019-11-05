Soccer

Pirates coach Mokwena: 'We don’t feel the pressure‚ we don’t feel the crisis'

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 05 November 2019 - 11:50
Orlando Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena insists he does not feel any pressure.
Orlando Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena insists he does not feel any pressure.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Increasingly pressured Orlando Pirates stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena has defiantly brushed off suggestions that he is wilting under the strain of the job and insisted that his charges are making progress under his regime.

Pirates remain eighth on the Absa Premiership standings after a stuttering start to the season and their performances in the cups have been no great shakes either after early exits in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout competitions.

Mokwena insisted that he was not under pressure after managing 12 points from three wins‚ three draws and three losses in the league.

“There is a lot of progress and positives and that’s where we want to focus on‚” he said.

“For us‚ we don’t feel the pressure‚ we don’t feel the crisis because we have proven that we can win games.

"Ours is to find a bit of consistency by winning two‚ three or even four games in a row. That is what we want to focus on.”

After their Telkom Knockout defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs on penalties at the weekend‚ Pirates return to action with a tricky league clash against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

“No team can win each and every single game but where we come from‚ after conceding goals and losing matches‚ we have managed to stabilise the ship and we are two points off fourth spot‚" he said.

"It makes the league game against Maritzburg very important so that we can get a little bit closer to competing for the championship.”

Mokwena said the results of the last five matches do not show a team that is in a crisis.

“Let’s go to Pirates’ last five games‚ including the one against Chiefs‚" he said.

"This one against Chiefs‚ the result was 2-2 after 120 minutes and we lost on penalties.

"Last season we lost in the same competition in the final on penalties. We also lost on penalties in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

“Unfortunately‚ this one we also lost to a bitter rival which is difficult to swallow because we also feel that we should have won the game.

"In the previous league match against Highlands Park at Makhulong (last month)‚ we managed to pick up the three points (1-0 win).

"We lost to Stellenbosch (also last month) but it was a game we should not have lost because we created almost 32 chances and we should have scored.

“Then you go to the Stellenbosch game that we won 1-0 (in the Telkom TKO)‚ then you go to Cape Town City where we came back and drew 3-3.

"In Pirates’ last five matches‚ there are two wins‚ two draws and one defeat and if that is not an upward trajectory‚ if you don’t see it as progress‚ then I don’t know what is.”

READ MORE:

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Benni McCarthy did not want to end his Cape Town City career with his side in the doldrums and was hoping for a few more games to turn things around‚ ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still alive

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn at home to Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout as they bid for their first piece of silverware ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo

Only 12 players departed with David Notoane and his under-23 team technical staff from OR Tambo International Airport for Egypt on Monday where South ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X