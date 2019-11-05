Gavin Hunt blasts his critics after CAF breakthrough

Gavin Hunt has had the last laugh as Bidvest Wits' qualification to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup blew apart the myth that they do not take African competitions seriously.

A perception has been created in the past few seasons that Wits are not interested in continental competitions. On a number of occasions, they suffered early exits in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League or Confed Cup.

Now after numerous attempts since taking over in 2012, Hunt has led the university side to a group phase qualification.

"We have always competed in the CAF and played to the best of our ability. We lost on penalty shoot-outs and away goals, so it hasn't been for a lack of trying," Hunt told Sowetan.

"The people who say we don't take CAF competitions serious don't really know football, so I'll leave it at that."