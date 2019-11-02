Galaxy face uphill battle overcoming Enyimba

TS Galaxy received plaudits for a plucky performance in Nigeria last weekend but face a hard task in overcoming a two-goal deficit when they host Enyimba in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second-leg tie in Nelspruit on Sunday.

The exploits of the Nedbank Cup winners have gone largely unnoticed as they have come through two rounds of the competition to book a dream meeting with the Nigerian giants as they chase a place in the group phase of the competition.

But a 2-0 loss in Aba last Sunday means Galaxy face an uphill task in the return game, which is being played at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

A golden opportunity just before half time on Sunday when Tshegofatso Nyama needed only tap home the ball but missed from close range cost Galaxy a potentially vital away goal, but chairman Tim Suzaki remains confident of their chances.