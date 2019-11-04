Cape Town City fire coach Benni McCarthy

Cape Town City have terminated the contract of coach Benni McCarthy‚ blaming a string of poor results this season.

City have won only one of their 11 matches in all competitions this campaign‚ which includes first round exits in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout‚ the continuation of some poor form from the end of last season.

“Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win two in the last 18 games‚” City said in a statement on Monday.

“The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and are proud of the successes we shared together.

“The club has appointed assistant coach Vasili Manousakis as caretaker coach‚ as the club prepares to announce the next chapter and new head coach.

“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the field‚ as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”

McCarthy was appointed to his first head coach role in June 2017 following the departure of Eric Tinkler to SuperSport United after the latter led the team to third in their maiden season and won the Telkom Knockout.