Let's inculcate culture of paying

The land and rich mineral deposits mined from it, buildings, plants, wild and domesticated animals, rivers and their fishes we see in SA, are resources of both the government and private businesses, including individuals.

The state and enterprises use and employ these living and non-living things either in a good way for their continued existence or in a bad way, resulting in the organisation being closed down. They are, therefore, called employers for a good reason.

We have heard of many employers downsizing, restructuring, diversifying, applying stringent debt collecting and austerity measures so that the final balance of their account is healthy.

Simply put, the amount of money received by an employer is more than money spent - a situation we are striving for in South Africa.