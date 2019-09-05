Portugal home from home for SA players

Very few people may be aware that Portugal has established itself as a home for SA footballers. SA has more players in the southern European country than anywhere else abroad, with 21 from the top and lower divisions.

There are four SA players in England's lower leagues, as well as the same number in Holland and France. That is a drop in the ocean compared to Portugal.

So why are SA players finding a home in Portugal?

To get the answers, Sowetan had a chat with talent scout Farouk Khan of Stars of Africa Academy.

Khan's latest player to move to Portugal is striker Patrick Maswanganyi, who has penned a deal with second division side UD Oliveirense.

Stars of Africa academy products like Tokelo Rantie and May Mahlangu - who both went on to play for Bafana Bafana, were previously sent to Sweden. It's not that Khan preferred the Scandinavian country over the others, but it's about who offers the players the opportunity.

As a result, Khan has also over time established contacts in Portugal.

He's not the only one with contacts there, however. KwaZulu-Natal football academy has for the past few years been sending players over to Portugal, home to one of the world's greatest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo.

SA international Luther Singh, also a product of Stars of Africa, plies his trade for Moreirense in the top division.

Khan explained that Portuguese clubs are in the business of selling players. This is why they look for talent all over the world with the primary objective being to cash in later on.

"[The influx of SA players to Portugal] is that they are a selling country. In other words, the clubs look to sell players. They sign a lot of Brazilians too and from elsewhere," Khan said.

SA's Bongani Zungu was with Vitória de Guimarães before his switch to French side, Amiens.