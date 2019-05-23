Notoane preparing to hold heart-to-heart talks with man-of-the-moment Lepasa

SA under-23 coach David Notoane is preparing to hold heart-to-heart talks with man-of-the-moment Zakhele Lepasa ahead of Bafana Bafana's participation in the Cosafa Cup in Durban next week.

The 22-year-old striker is riding the crest of the wave after his stunning lone strike helped lower tier side TS Galaxy beat the more illustrious Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final last weekend.

The player was named the competition’s player of the tournament‚ putting the spotlight firmly on him.

Notoane‚ who will coach the Bafana side composed mainly of under-23 players at the regional tournament‚ said he would chat with the rising star in a bid to help deal with the escalating attention.