Botswana win shootout to dump Bafana Bafana out of Cosafa Cup

Teboho Mokoena missed a penalty in the shoot-out as South Africa let a late lead slip to bow out of the Cosafa Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to Botswana after the teams had played to a 2-2 draw in their quarterfinal at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa led deep into injury-time, but conceded a second goal from a corner to force the game to penalties, where the unfortunate Mokoena, who had been otherwise excellent in the game, saw his effort saved.

Luther Singh and Grant Margeman had the home side cruising the first half, but the inexperience from the largely Under-23 selection showed as they let Botswana back into contentention to repeat their 2015 exit on penalties to the same opposition.

South Africa will now take on Uganda in the Plate semifinals at the same venue on Tuesday, while The Zebras advance to a Cup semifinal against Lesotho at the Moses Mabhida Stadium a day later.