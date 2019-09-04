Bafana Bafana’s French-based midfielder Bongani Zungu has revealed that the players had been worried about their safety once they touched down in Lusaka for their now-cancelled friendly against Zambia on Saturday.

Bafana were scheduled to play the Chipolopolo at Lusaka’s Heroes National Stadium but the game was called off on Tuesday by the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) in response to the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Zungu‚ a fan darling for French Ligue1 side Amiens‚ said the Bafana players actually discussed the possibility of the match being called off before it was officially cancelled by Faz.

“Actually we spoke about it as players before Zambia confirmed the cancellation of the match‚” Zungu said Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday‚ where Bafana beat NFD team Moroka Swallows 6-0 in training match for Saturday’s friendly against Madagascar at Orlando Stadoium that has replaced the Zambia game.

“We spoke about it and we were asking ourselves if we were going to be safe when we get to Zambia.

“When the game was cancelled it was sad‚ obviously‚ because we wanted to play. But at the end of the day safety always comes first.

“We just hope that the Government can try and sort things out‚” added the 26-year-old former University of Technology and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield enforcer.

After Zambia pulled out on Tuesday Bafana moved swiftly and a day later confirmed Madagascar as their next opponents.

The xenophobic attacks took place mostly in the big Gauteng city centres of Johannesburg and Pretoria but the violence sporadically spread to the townships‚ especially in the East Rand region where Zungu is from.

Hostilities were reported in the areas of Tembisa and Katlehong‚ a stone’s throw from nearby Duduza township where Zungu was born and bred.