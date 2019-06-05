Keeper saves Bafana blushes

Goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto proved the hero as SA squeezed into the final of the Plate competition at the Cosafa Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Uganda in Durban last night.

The match had finished 1-1 as SA overcame a slow start to force the game into a shootout as Luther Singh equalised following another fine all-round performance that earned him the man of the match.

But Mpoto won it for the home side as he saved in the shootout from Mustafa Kizza and then saw Muzamiru Mutyaba crash his shot against the post.

SA now go into Friday's Plate final with the chance to retain the trophy they won last year and also provide another 90 minutes for coach David Notoane as he fine-tunes his squad for the Africa Under-23 Championship qualifier against Zimbabwe in September.

Notoane made six changes to his side from the team that drew 2-2 with Botswana, having promised to use his full squad in the competition.

Out went goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, defenders Tercious Malepe and Reeve Frosler, midfielders Athenkosi Dlala and Grant Margeman, and forward Liam Jordan.