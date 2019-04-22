Luther Singh happy with his progress in Portugal

Luther Singh believes his game can only go from strength to strength now that the South Africa Under-23 international is earning a lot of game time in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

There were concerns‚ six months ago‚ that Singh’s career had stalled as a first-team breakthrough at Sporting Braga continued to elude the 21-year-old striking prospect.

Singh burst onto the scene at 18 with a hat trick for Amajita in a 3-1 win against Cameroon in the Amajita’s opening game of the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia‚ ending joint-top scorer with four goals as SA finished third and qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

Singh took a six-month loan in January from Braga‚ where he had only managed to turn out for the reserve Braga B side‚ to Chaves.

The north Portuguese club are fighting relegation in second-last place in the Primeira Liga‚ but Singh has made a top-flight breakthrough playing 14 out of 15 games‚ starting in 13 of those‚ which has revived the youngster’s upward trajectory.