The Beautiful Dube Birds take to the skies again

"From where we come from in 2015 I did not think this day would come," Swallows supremo Panyaza Lesufi said.

"From the first day Leon Prins [former owner] called me to say 'chief take this club I'm bankrupt' to what I saw [today] is very emotional. I actually didn't want to come because I knew I would be this emotional."

Lesufi said SA football was not the same without Swallows. The resurrected club has established an ownership structure that gives a shareholding to the fans.

"We want to change how football is run in this country. This team is owned by the supporters. If you check Barcelona and other teams in Europe that is the way to go," Lesufi said.

The period between 2015 and 2017 saw one of the most dramatic downward spiral in SA football as the club was sucked into oblivion.

Swallows are back after purchasing the status of Maccabi FC. It is understood that the status cost Swallows R8m -much of it raised by Lesufi and businessman David Mogashoa.