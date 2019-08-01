Swallows FC are expected to announce officially on radio at on Thursday evening that they have bought the National First Division (NFD) status of Soweto club Maccabi FC.

This will see a return to professional football for the famous brand of Moroka Swallows‚ who have plunged the depths of lower-tier soccer since their relegation from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ who has been behind numerous efforts to restore Swallows to top-flight football‚ would not confirm or deny to SowetanLIVE the purchase of Maccabi on Thursday.

He would only say: “I have an embargo until 6pm. Speak to me after 6pm.”

However‚ Lesufi posted on Twitter that either he‚ or someone else from Swallows‚ will make a major announcement on Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide radio show on Radio 2000 and Metro FM at 6pm.