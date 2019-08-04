Safa must cast their net wide

It's been a rather hectic week in South African football circles as far as newsworthiness goes.

National First Division (NFD) club Maccabi divulged they have sold their status to the now almost defunct Moroka Swallows, to the joy of the die-hard supporters of the Beautiful Birds.

A revived Swallows will campaign in the new NFD starting in two weeks time, with a league sponsor and lucrative prize money for the championship winners.

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, now with Orlando Pirates, announced his premature but heart-wrenching retirement from football after a recurring ankle injury. Khuzwayo had not even taken to the field in an official game for Bucs after a year's stint.

Hours before the kick-off of the PSL's Premiership season, the SABC confirmed they had not secured the rights to broadcast the league matches. Another TV rights impasse.

But the cherry on top, and biggest bombshell of all, was the stepping down of Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, who fell on his sword.

I've said it before on this platform and will say it again, there was no way Safa and Baxter would have seen eye to eye going forward after the coach had showed so much disdain and disregard of Safa.

A fiery Baxter has on numerous occasions throughout his second stint lashed out at his critics, including the media for their lack of football knowledge. He was often heard saying: "I'm not desperate for a job".