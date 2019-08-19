Birds resurrection put on ice over old issues

The resurrection of Moroka Swallows is not yet complete after Fifa issued a cautionary last week ahead of the start of the new season.

Fifa wrote to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to flag a possible legal contest on the return of the club to the National First Division (NFD).

It appears a group of ex-Swallows players reported the club to the world football body for being owed money.

In their first game back in the NFD on Saturday, the club played under the name Maccabi FC (the name of the purchased status).

Club supremo Panyaza Lesufi explained that on paper they would have to continue going by the name Maccabi.

"Swallows had three Brazilian players and two other foreign players who took the club to Fifa because their contracts were badly terminated," he said.

"Fifa wrote to the PSL when they heard that we are coming back. PSL advised us to continue using the name Maccabi until it's sorted out."

Lesufi continued: "Remember we had to get lawyers to liquidate the previous Moroka Swallows so that we could deal with all the massive debts. They were owing signing-on fees, pension funds of former employees."

Lesufi said a legal team would be dispatched to Fifa in Switzerland to deal with the matter.

This weekend was an emotional occasion for the faithful of the legendary club. At least 3 000 spectators witnessed a moment of their comeback.

A number of legends including Shakes Mashaba, Jomo Sono, Trott Moloto, Kagiso "Zero My Hero" Mogale, Finkie Sekete and Alfred "KK" Lentsoane attended the game.

Maccabi were held to a 1-1 draw after Thapelo Tshilo opened the scoring only for Katlego Mojela to equalise for TS Sporting.

Lesufi was overjoyed.

"Even if we lost I would have been the happiest person," he said.