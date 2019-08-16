MTN8 continues to make history

This will be the 12th edition of the MTN8 tournament after sponsors MTN took over from SA Airways in 2008.

It's the 45th instalment of the top-eight competition since the first event was staged in 1972. It has been played every year bar 1997-1999, when it fell off the South African football calendar.

In 1974, there were two top- eight competitions. The first was played in January and the other at the end of the season.

The league experimented with expanding the competition and in 1975 there were 16 teams, in 1979 there were 17 and in 1976 there were 32.

Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful club in the competition's history with 15 victories from 22 final appearances.