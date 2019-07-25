Murdered footballer Marc Batchelor was no angel - but was an ace fly half, says his brother

Warren Batchelor on Thursday told mourners that his brother, slain footballer Marc Batchelor, was "no angel" and had made some poor decisions.

“In the past few years, he kind of lost his way and he went down the wrong path. And during this time was when he pushed me away. Marc and I have been estranged for nearly three years now over some stupid argument," he said at Batchelor's memorial service at The Crossing Church in Midrand on Thursday.

"We were on the verge of reconciling and were planning to meet and talk soon, and then I got that call last Monday night,” Warren said.

He was referring to the night of July 15, when Batchelor was gunned down in the driveway of his Olivedale home in Johannesburg. His assailants were two gunmen armed with semi-automatic assault rifles, riding on a white motorcycle.

“Crime in this country is out of control," said Warren. "Something needs to be done. Too many beautiful people are dying. What is being done about this? We have to do something. How many more funerals do we have to have?”