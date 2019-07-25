Innovative youngster shows Bucs, Chiefs' new kits designers how it's done

A third force has joined the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs kit beef after a young graphic designer went viral on social media after creating his own version of the kits.

Mthokozisi Ngcobo, 26, a self-taught graphic designer from Orange Farm, has received a lot of positive feedback for his fresh ideas after the kits revealed by the two teams received lacklustre response from fans ahead of the much-anticipated "Beer Cup" at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I’ve never designed a soccer T-shirt before but the designs came out of my own heart and my head,” he said in an interview with SowetanLIVE.

He said after seeing the disappointment from fans across the country over the Soweto giants' new kits, he decided to design his own T-shirts as an alternative. This took him less than a day to complete, he said.

Ngcobo said he is excited to receive all the attention and hopes that the designs will be considered by the two clubs. “I’m really hoping to get a job as a designer at one of the clubs or to be taken in by a big brand like Nike or Adidas,” he said.