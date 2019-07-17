Marc Batchelor had history of violence

The pair had once been embroiled in a heated exchange, with Batchelor insisting that Pistorius had threated to break his legs. Batchelor told The Star newspaper: "He called me 'boy' and ... said he wasn't afraid of me. The man I heard on the phone is a different man from the image given out there. He carries a gun everywhere, and I have seen him [being] controlling to women."

He had been a witness for the state in the Pistorius case and, while he was never called to testify, he, along with self-confessed murderer Mickey Schultz, found themselves embroiled in courtroom antics with Pistorius's relatives.

Schultz, a prolific boxer, confessed to the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble. Continuing with the theme of underworld connections, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack paid homage to the soccer player who he lionised as his friend.

"He was humble and loyal and would go out of his way to assist people who needed it. South Africa has lost a star," Modack told Sowetan sister publication Times Select.

"I have known him for years and we had done some work together. He was a great guy and always called me for donations for the kids he was teaching to play soccer. He did that to get them off the streets and away from drugs."

Batchelor's brother Warren told Times Select: "I loved my brother and to see him like [this], lying in the car, has broken me. I'm still reeling. He was a colourful character."

No arrest had been made by the time of going to print.