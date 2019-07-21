So long Batch ... good servant of the beautiful game

A lot has been written about the late footballer Marc Christopher Batchelor since he was shot and killed on Monday night in what appears to be a hit.

However, probably only a fraction of the life and times of Batch, as he was affectionately known to his teammates and friends, has been told.

I found Batchelor, who turned 50 in January, to be an enigma as his character and behaviour could not be pinned down to one thing.

My relationship with him started when I was a football-crazy teenager who followed the game on TV and would occasionally go to the stadium to watch PSL matches.

He had this commanding presence and his playing style, as well as his blonde hair, made him a central figure every time he was on the field of play.

When Orlando Pirates won the CAF Champions League in 1995, Batch was singled out as one of the pivotal cogs in that history-making team.

As a striker, he was an intimidating figure who in most instances stood taller and burlier than many a defender. And when his team needed his assistance at the back - mainly to defend corner kicks and set- pieces - he dispatched the threats from their 18-yard area more often than not.

When I started my career as a football reporter in 1999, Batchelor was at Kaizer Chiefs, having started his professional journey at Dynamos in 1990 as a 21-year-old.

He was snapped up by Bidvest Wits before joining Pirates and then SuperSport United.

He set the record as the only player to have played for the so-called big four when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns and later Moroka Swallows, where a knee injury forced him to retire at 33.

While at Swallows, he helped the team avoid relegation in the 2000/01 season under the guidance of Viktor Bondarenko. Immediately after that nightmare season, it was Batch again who led from the front in helping the Dube Birds challenge for the league title, finishing sixth in the process.