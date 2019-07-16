Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor

Kaizer Motaung join the many whose lives were touched by Marc Batchelor in mourning the former footballer's death on Tuesday.

Batchelor was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night and police have confirmed they are on the hunt for two suspects who were spotted on motorbikes fleeing the scene.

"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor‚" the Kaizer Chiefs boss said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family‚ friends and the football fraternity.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."