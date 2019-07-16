"Not many players have the unique privilege of having played for all the top clubs in South Africa like Marc Batchelor did.

"Not only did the burly striker play for the Mighty Buccaneers‚ but he also donned the colours of Wits University‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Mamelodi Sundowns as well as Moroka Swallows in a career that spanned over a decade.

"Batch‚ as he was affectionately known‚ was not known for his speed or skill but played anything to his head and he was in a league of his own.

"Batch was part of the Pirates team that conquered the continent in 1995 where he featured in the first leg of the final against Asec Mimosas as a starter before being replaced by Bruce Ramokadi in the second leg‚ where he came off the bench in Pirates' famous victory over the Ivorian giants."

KwaZulu-Natal side Maritzburg United also expressed their sorrow at Batchelor's shock death.

"The club is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former footballer‚ Marc Batchelor‚" the club tweeted.

Steve Lekoelea‚ who played with Batchelor at Pirates‚ also acknowledged his commitment as a player.

"He was a player who was always looking forward to the next training session.

"He wanted to win‚ and losing was not part of his vocabulary‚" said Lekoelea.