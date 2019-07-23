Marc Batchelor's funeral to take place on Thursday as a sign of respect for Johnny Clegg
The funeral for former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates footballer Marc Batchelor‚ gunned down in his car in front of his home in Johannesburg last week‚ will take place on Thursday.
The funeral has been brought forward a day from Friday.
"This is in “respect for [music] legend Johnny Clegg‚ whose memorial has now fallen on the same day [Friday] and time as my brother’s‚ and there are many who would like to attend both‚” a statement on behalf of the family and Batchelor’s brother‚ Warren Batchelor‚ read.
“The funeral for former national football icon Marc Batchelor will take place on Thursday this week‚” the statement‚ released on the SA Football Association’s (Safa) media WhatsApp group‚ read.
“As a family‚ we have decided that the service will be open to the public and to the media.
The funeral will take place at The Crossing Church‚ 107 Macgillivray Road‚ Glenferness AH‚ Midrand on Thursday‚ starting at noon.
A big‚ physical and combative centre-forward‚ Batchelor’s soccer career spanned the 1990s and early 2000s‚ also playing for Dynamos‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows.
He was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Monday evening last week in the driveway of his home in Olivedale‚ Johannesburg‚ by two men riding a motorbike.
Batchelor’s gardener‚ who was with him at the time‚ escaped unscathed. His dog‚ Dakota‚ was seriously injured in the shooting.
A high-level police task team are reportedly investigating that the cause of the murder was related to drug dealing.