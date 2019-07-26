Roots of historic SA soccer rivalry
This year marks 50 years since Kaizer "Chincha Guluva" Motaung broke away from Orlando Pirates at the end of 1969 to form his Kaizer X1 - the club that was later named Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.
It is documented that Motaung, who was born in Orlando East, Soweto, made his debut for the Buccaneers at the age of 16 and at that time Eric "Scara" Sono was the club's big star.
It is reported that the formation of Amakhosi was due to the fact that Motaung was in support of three of the side's top players who were expelled - Thomas "Zero" Johnson, Edward "Msomi" Khoza and Ratha "Jimmy Greaves" Mokgoatleng.
Their sin was to play in a friendly in Swaziland.
During that time Motaung was making headlines in the US where he had become a hero with the American soccer fans while playing for Atlanta Chiefs.
Motaung returned home in 1969 and tried to resolve the impasse but was unsuccessful.
Under the circumstances, he decided to form Kaizer XI in that year.
Motaung went back to the land of the dollar and returned to SA permanently in 1975 to play and run the club he had started, until he finally hung up his boots in 1976 to concentrate on guiding Chiefs to becoming the dominant force in local football.
Chiefs were born on January 7 1970, just in time to participate in the Rogue Beer Cup and they made it past the first hurdle, but lost 6-5 in the semi-finals to Pilkington United Brothers, despite being 4-1 in front at one stage.
It is reported that the dressing room was quiet after the match, but the loss did result in the first Soweto derby, played on January 24 1970, when Chiefs and Orlando Pirates faced each other in the loser's final of the Rogue Beer Cup.
The game between the two Soweto teams - one from Orlando and the other from Phefeni - was dubbed "match of the year".
Reports said expectations were high and Orlando Stadium was bursting with energy on that historic Saturday.
Motaung is said to have played the game of his life, often dribbling his way past the entire Bucs defence.
Right-wing Alfred "Bomber" Chamane and Pule "Ace" Ntsoelengoe, the youngest of the Chiefs players, were also on song.
However, history tells us that it was Percy "Chippa" Moloi who put Pirates ahead with a scorcher.
A defensive mistake led to another Bucs goal.
The 17-day-old club fought back to equalise before the break, thanks to two goals from Ntsoelengoe.
In the second half Motaung again showed why he had become such a hero with the US soccer fans.
But it was Pirates who took the lead, moving ahead 5-3, with midfield hard man Petros "Ten-Ten" Nzimande scoring an own goal.
Thereafter, it was rock-solid defender Jackie "Asinamali" Masike who unleashed a rocket from long range, bringing the score back to 5-4.
Amakhosi pushed for the equaliser.
However, Pirates scored just before the referee's final whistle to make it 6-4, despite a desperate attempt by Chiefs goalkeeper Joe Mthimkhulu to save the ball.
The two Soweto giants will meet again tomorrow at FNB Stadium in the latest instalment of the historic derby.
The eighth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup is the curtain raiser of the new Absa Premiership season.
Pressure will be on new Chiefs signing Lazarus Kambole and Gabadinho Mhango of Pirates to make that everlasting impression, like the legends that lit up the derby before them.