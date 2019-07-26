Roots of historic SA soccer rivalry

This year marks 50 years since Kaizer "Chincha Guluva" Motaung broke away from Orlando Pirates at the end of 1969 to form his Kaizer X1 - the club that was later named Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

It is documented that Motaung, who was born in Orlando East, Soweto, made his debut for the Buccaneers at the age of 16 and at that time Eric "Scara" Sono was the club's big star.

It is reported that the formation of Amakhosi was due to the fact that Motaung was in support of three of the side's top players who were expelled - Thomas "Zero" Johnson, Edward "Msomi" Khoza and Ratha "Jimmy Greaves" Mokgoatleng.

Their sin was to play in a friendly in Swaziland.

During that time Motaung was making headlines in the US where he had become a hero with the American soccer fans while playing for Atlanta Chiefs.