Kaizer Chiefs owner-chairman Kaizer Motaung has comforted the family of the late Thembinkosi “Bashin” Mbamba and his club TS Galaxy with a heart-warming message at a memorial service in the east rand township of Duduza on Thursday.

“Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. Please know that I am with you through this difficult time.

"May you find comfort in knowing you are not alone‚ you are surrounded by those who care for you‚” Motaung said in a statement which was read out verbatim by Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa at a packed hall at Duduza Multi-Purpose Centre in Duduza.

Amakhosi reached a new low last week when they were stunned 1-0 by lower tier Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban in which “Bashin” started but was substituted before the first half break for tactical reasons.

“I might not recall “Bashin” vividly during the recent Nedbank Cup where you triumphed over us.

"Congratulations to The Rockets‚ TS Galaxy and posthumously to jersey number 21‚ Thembinkosi Mbamba‚” asserted the Chiefs boss.

The shock defeat ranks as the lowest point in Motaung’s career and a week after the deflating loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ the Chiefs’ boss is yet to recover from the humiliation.

He admitted this week that he is still traumatised after losing to a team they were expected to mercilessly put to the sword.

“On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs‚ I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family‚ TS Galaxy and friends‚" he said.