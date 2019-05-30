'I'm still traumatised by defeat to TS Galaxy‚' says Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has admitted that his club's embarrassing defeat to lower tier side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban two weeks ago ranks as the lowest point of his career as chairman of the ailing team.

The shock 1-0 defeat to Galaxy condemned the massively popular but limping Naturena-based side to a deflating trophy drought that dates back four years.

Motaung revealed that he is yet to recover from the humiliation of losing a major cup final to a lower tier club they were heavily favoured to brush aside.

“I must say it is the lowest point for me as chairman of the club because we have never lost a cup final to a National First Division club.

"I am still traumatized even now and I am still trying to recover‚” he said.

Chiefs fans have accused Motaung of taking a back seat and allowed his much vilified son Bobby to run the club into the ground.

But Motaung senior insisted that nothing could be further from the truth and he remains in full control of the day to day affairs at Naturena.

“I have not taken a back seat‚ I am working every day‚" said Motaung senior.

"We have structures that deal with every part of the business and I am part of that.

"People like to blame individuals but decisions are not taken by individuals.

"Obviously individuals have to take certain responsibilities but important decisions are taken by a collective.”